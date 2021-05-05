Chiefs sign Will Parks

Getty Images

Veteran safety Will Parks is heading to Kansas City.

Parks has agreed to a one-year, $1.13 million deal with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old Parks spent time with both the Broncos and Eagles last season. He originally entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Broncos.

The Chiefs didn’t make any additions to their secondary in the draft, so it’s not surprising the secondary is an area they decided to address this week. Parks won’t be a starter in Kansas City, but he will compete for a roster spot and add some veteran depth and contribute on special teams.