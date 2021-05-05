Chiefs are signing Chris Finke

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing former Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Finke caught passes from Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book during the pro days at Clemson and Notre Dame respectively, with the Chiefs obviously intrigued enough by what they saw to take a flier.

He is the 14th receiver on the team’s offseason roster.

Finke went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers as a college free agent. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.