Cowboys cutting Antwaun Woods

The Cowboys tendered defensive tackle Antwaun Woods as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason and he signed the tender last month, but he won’t be around for 2021 season.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Cowboys are waiving Woods. The Cowboys will get $2.133 million in cap space back as a result of parting ways with Woods.

Woods started 32 of the 39 games he played for the Cowboys over the last three seasons. He had 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries for Dallas in those appearances.

The Cowboys drafted Osa Odighizuwa in the third round and Quinton Bohanna in the sixth round last weekend. There’s now one fewer obstacle on their path to playing time.