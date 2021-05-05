Cowboys waive Saivion Smith

Getty Images

The Cowboys need roster space after drafting and signing a slew of rookies and they’re creating it on Wednesday.

Shortly after word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods‘ departure broke, there were multiple reports that cornerback Saivion Smith has also been let go.

Smith was a highly rated recruit who signed with LSU out of high school, but left after one season and went to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He returned to the SEC with Alabama, but went undrafted in 2019 and played in the XFL before joining the Cowboys last season.

He had three tackles in six games for Dallas last year, but his time is up after cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright were selected in the draft.