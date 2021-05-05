David Andrews: I’ve heard a lot of great things about Mac Jones

Getty Images

The Patriots were able to pick up Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick of the draft last week, setting him up to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

After signing a four-year deal in free agency to return to New England, center David Andrews will be snapping to Jones sooner than later. Andrews said Tuesday he’s looking forward to working with the young QB.

“I’ve heard a lot about him,” Andrews said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m not a quarterback scout, but I’m just excited to get to work with him, get to meet him and hang out with him. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him.”

Head coach Bill Belichick said after selecting Jones that Cam Newton is still the team’s starting quarterback, and “somebody will have to play better than him” in order to change that. Jones will start that process soon with rookie minicamp.