Deon Yelder agrees to terms with Washington

Free agent tight end Deon Yelder has agreed to terms with the Washington Football Team, the team announced.

He joins John Bates, Marcus Baugh and Temarrick Hemingway in competing for spots behind starter Logan Thomas.

The Chiefs did not tender Yelder as a restricted free agent.

Yelder, 26, played six snaps in Super Bowl LV after being activated back to the active roster from injured reserve. He went on injured reserve Jan. 16 with a groin injury.

He caught seven passes for 36 yards in 14 regular-season games in 2020. Yelder played 194 offensive snaps and 89 on special teams.

Yelder spent three seasons with the Chiefs.

In his first two seasons, Yelder played 12 games with one start and caught three passes for 50 yards.

Yelder played all three postseason games in 2019, catching one pass for 11 yards against Houston in the divisional round.