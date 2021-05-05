Frank Gore gave his stamp of approval before 49ers selected Trey Lance

Getty Images

Frank Gore didn’t make the 49ers’ first-round selection. But the team’s former running back did validate what the brain trust thought of Trey Lance before the 49ers selected the North Dakota State quarterback third overall.

49ers CEO Jed York sought input from Gore in the days leading up to the draft.

“I know Frank trains with a lot of people, and this is a weird year where our scouts really didn’t have the opportunity to do as much in person,” York told Matt Maiocco of 49ers Talk. “And I asked him if he knew any of the guys.”

Gore told York he had familiarity with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. York asked Gore to take a look at Lance.

“You’re not going to take a North Dakota State kid,” Gore told York.

After watching film of Lance, as well as some of the quarterback’s interviews, Gore responded to York: “You got to take Trey. This kid is amazing. He can do so many things with Kyle [Shanahan’s] offense, and Kyle can take it to the next level with all the things you can do.”

York didn’t tell Gore for certain who the team was taking, but he felt even better about the 49ers’ decision after receiving Gore’s stamp of approval.

Gore, who turns 38 on May 14, is a free agent. When he finally retires, Gore could join the 49ers in some capacity.

“I think Frank is already a quasi-scout and an advisor to the organization,” York said. “Frank is like a brother to me.”