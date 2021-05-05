John Kuhn says Aaron Rodgers trying to take destiny into his own hands

Getty Images

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn spent nine years as a teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He knows Rodgers well and those inside the Packers front office whom Rodgers is current beefing with.

In an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Kuhn said that he’s spoken with Rodgers recently and that he doesn’t believe the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is beyond repair.

“I have talked to Aaron Rodgers,” Kuhn said. “I won’t say exactly what we talked about. I will say he’s conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football. This man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers. He’s watched friends leave. He watched Brett Favre’s career towards the end. He’s watched all these things play out in front of his eyes. He’s taken notes throughout his entire career. He’s seen some situations that didn’t feel were done or finished the way that they could or should have. And he’s just trying to take his own destiny within his own hands. To that effect I actually admire him because not many players in the NFL have that opportunity. I sure as heck didn’t. I played until everybody told me you can’t play anymore and it’s a humbling feeling and Aaron Rodgers has an opportunity to try and take a little bit of that power back.”

Rodgers is feuding with Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst about the moves and direction of the roster under his leadership in recent years. And with Rodgers entering the last year of his contract before it becomes feasible for the Packers to move on with a first-round quarterback in waiting in Jordan Love laying in wait, Rodgers is seemingly trying to assert his status and prominence to get what he wants. Kuhn, now a host of a sports radio show on 97.3 The Fan in Milwaukee, believes that mostly remains a desire to play for the Packers for the long-term and a contract that will ensure that outcome for him moving forward.

“He has a little bit of leverage here in this situation and I think that’s going to put the Green Bay Packers in a tough spot,” Kuhn said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, I truly believe Aaron wants to come back to Green Bay, but he doesn’t want to do it on a lame-duck contract which, even though there’s three years on his contract if you really look at the terms of it, it pretty much sets up for a clean break at the end of the 2021 season for the Packers himself considering that Jordan Love is on a rookie salary. So I think that he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season.

“He said multiple times on several different outlets that he plans to play into his 40s and he really wants to do it in Green Bay. I don’t see that feeling from him having changed, and I believe that’s still the main goal of him and sometimes it takes some drastic measures to get to the spots.”

Despite all the furor around Rodgers that kicked off right before the NFL Draft, Kuhn said he didn’t think the relationship is irreparable, but it will take some give-and-take to get back on the same page.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Kuhn said. “I still believe there’s an opportunity for a resolution here. It’s going to take two men that are dug in right now trying to meet in the middle somewhere where they’re both happy.”