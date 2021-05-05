Justin Layne pleads guilty to three misdemeanors to resolve April arrest

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Justin Layne faced a felony charge after last month’s arrest in Ohio, but the case has been resolved after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Layne was facing a fourth-degree felony gun charge after his arrest following a traffic stop, but the Willoughby News-Herald reports that he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor possession of criminal tools charge on Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to charges of speeding and driving without an operator’s license.

Layne received a six-month suspended jail sentence. He will not serve time as long as he pays a $500 fine, forfeits a Glock 9mm handgun, and performs 32 hours of community service.

The Steelers drafted Layne in the third round of the 2019 draft. He has 25 tackles in 26 games for the team.