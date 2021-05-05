Mike McCarthy: Everyone knows Aaron Rodgers’ impact on Packers

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy had his share of drama with Aaron Rodgers during their 13 years together in Green Bay. McCarthy now is head coach in Dallas. Rodgers remains the Packers quarterback, but for how much longer?

Rodgers and the Packers are in a standoff.

Initial news of the rift came on the opening day of the draft last Thursday with a report that Rodgers has told the organization he no longer wants to play for the team.

McCarthy, of course, was asked about the Rodgers news. McCarthy, of course, wanted no part of it.

“I think it’s like everything in this business,” McCarty said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t think anything ever surprises you, and I think things like that go on. Conversations are always going on when it comes to player acquisition. Obviously, everyone knows the impact that Aaron Rodgers has made on the Green Bay Packers, but I didn’t really give it much thought. I haven’t seen anything happen, so it’s a good news story. . . . Jerry [Jones] told me when I got here, all news is good news.”

Jones added, “I told him that I found it’s sometimes better to stir a little stuff up than it is to make it run smooth, and we’ll go with that.”

McCarthy then was asked if he had any flashbacks to the end of Brett Favre’s time in Green Bay. Favre played three more seasons with the Packers after they drafted Rodgers in the first round in 2005 before Rodgers assumed the mantle.

In the 2020 draft, the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, putting an expiration date on Rodgers’ career in Green Bay.

“That was an experience that. . .,” McCarthy said, pausing and chuckling. “Oh God, help me out, Jerry.”

Jones did what perhaps the 49ers should have done: The Cowboys owner pointed to the tampering rule to shut down the Aaron Rodgers talk.

“I will. I’m gonna mess you up here, guys,” Jones said in response to McCarthy. “I believe I’d stay away from that one, Mike. I’ll get fined for tampering if I comment on it. I’m not so sure with your background up there what might evolve from that. That was then; this is now.”

McCarthy said: “Yes, sir. Focus on the Dallas Cowboys.”

McCarthy’s Packers days are behind him. They soon could be behind Rodgers, too.