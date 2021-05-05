Panthers interview Ian Cunningham, Dan Morgan for assistant G.M. job

Getty Images

The Panthers have begun initial interviews for their assistant General Manager job under Scott Fitterer.

The team talked to both Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham and Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan via video conference Wednesday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The Eagles promoted Cunningham to his current position during the 2019 offseason after hiring him in 2017 as the team’s director of college scouting.

Cunningham spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Ravens.

The Panthers drafted Morgan in the first round in 2001, and he started all 59 games he played for the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2004 but injuries limited him to one game in 2006 and three games in his final season as a player.

Morgan worked with Fitterer in the Seahawks organization, so the connection to the Panthers goes beyond the fact Morgan’s playing career in Carolina.