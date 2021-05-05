Report: Aaron Rodgers referred to G.M. Brian Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause” in texts with teammates

Getty Images

More and more details are emerging regarding the rift between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bob McGinn of TheAthletic.com confirms the report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that Rodgers wants G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired. McGinn adds that Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group text messages with teammates, referring to Gutekunst as Jerry Krause.

Krause, the late G.M. of the Chicago Bulls, was portrayed in a harshly negative light during last year’s 10-part documentary regarding the franchise that won six championships in the NBA.

McGinn also reports that “[i]n recent months, according to sources, the Packers have offered to make the 37-year-old Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback.” We’ve reported that Rodgers has requested Patrick Mahomes money; Mahomes is currently getting $45 million per year in new money.

Average value is one thing. Structure and guarantees are another. If the Packers give Rodgers a deal worth $45,000,001 per year but the structure doesn’t force the Packers to keep Rodgers through 2022 or 2023, the Packers will retain their current year-to-year flexibility to flip from Rodgers to Jordan Love. Rodgers wants a structure that gives him a guaranteed spot on the roster for at least two or three years, which could potentially force the Packers to trade Love.

Whatever Rodgers wants, he’s given the Packers more than three months to give it to him. They have refused to do so, to date. For now, there’s no reason to think the Packers will give in.