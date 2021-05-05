Report: Aaron Rodgers told prospective Packers free agents he likely won’t be on the team

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrated his second quarter rushing touchdown with fans at Lambeau Field Saturday December 24,2016 in Green Bay, Wis. ] The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Jerry Holt / je
Getty Images

Some quarterbacks work to keep their teams together. Aaron Rodgers reportedly has done the opposite.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that, dating back to last season, Rodgers was telling the team’s prospective free agents “before you make any decisions, I’m probably not gonna be there.”

That didn’t stop tackle David Bakhtiari or running back Aaron Jones from re-signing with the team. But money talks, and both got plenty of it to stay. The question of whether they actually stayed doesn’t matter; the point is that Rodgers did the exact opposite of what most quarterbacks do.

He didn’t try to get other players to stay. He likewise didn’t opt for the neutrality of saying nothing. If the report is accurate — and there’s no reason to believe it isn’t — Rodgers tried to undermine the team’s best interests by putting them under the impression that he was on the way out the door.

It’s the latest evidence supporting the notion that Rodgers actively has been working to sabotage the team for which he has played since 2005. He created an issue that required at least three trips by member of the team’s brain trust to California since the end of the 2020 season, in a failed effort to resolve his concerns at a time when the men who made the trips surely had better things to do. Then, he strategically launched a major distraction hours before the draft, a distraction that grew and grew until it culminated in the news that Rodgers wants the man running the Green Bay draft to be fired.

Packers fans understand the nuances of the NFL better than most fans. Packers fans — especially those who own stock in the team — could soon realize the significance of the things Rodgers reportedly has been doing. Thus, Packers fans could soon turn on Rodgers just as hard as they turned on Brett Favre.

42 responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers told prospective Packers free agents he likely won’t be on the team

  3. Good job, Aaron! He may get some MVP votes from other teams even if he doesn’t play this season.

  6. This is getting old quickly. I’ve had enough of these diva prima donnas.

  7. Let him sit. What a man child. (I’m a Packer fan long disgusted by his passive aggressive attitude)

  9. He wants them to turn, the more they hate him the greater likelihood he gets out of there.

  11. B.Favre never did this stuff.

    B.Favre wanted to play but didn’t want to do off-season work. That’s it.

    This stuff is the work of a pyschopath.

  12. I’m starting to get the impression that Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay.

  13. Like it or not, every other NFL story will now be about Aaron Rodgers until the season starts.

  14. Now if this isn’t tampering by Arron Rodgers I don’t know what is.

  17. So would you rather he lie or not say anything? Seems like that wouldnt be a stand up thing to do.

  18. He claims to be intelligent. Wouldn’t an intelligent adult be smart enough to know how to deal with people.

  19. Good chance this is the report that will bring AR out of the woodwork – even he doesn’t want this – unless the other players come out first and deny it for him.

  20. Jordan Love had better turn out to be a hall-of-famer. No pressure, though.

  21. Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be a house hold name if the packers played him immediately when drafted. Be humble. Teams that stick to their rookie 1st round QB for 4+ years … doesnt happen often

  22. Should have traded him to the team he and Tom Brady have always wanted to play for.

    The San Francisco 49ERS

  23. Rodgers is not worthy of those MVP awards. He’s no leader. It’s like when Odin took away Thor’s powers.

  24. Bottom line is he wants out of the NFC, he realizes he can’t beat Brady.

  26. Rodgers is coming off like the pouty kid who takes his ball and goes home. The only problem is it’s not his ball.

  28. This is what Brady did.

    He sabotaged the franchise. I have no idea how Pats fans or Packers fans can defend the selfishness especially during a pandemic.

    Way to destroy your legacy.

  29. This dude is sinking his reputation and ability to be trusted, respected, or even liked among future teammates/coaches/ownership. It’s really strange to watch it play out.

  30. This guy is turning into a PR nightmare. Wonder how long before State Farm pulls the plug?

  31. They said, “Good, and thanks for the heads up. We weren’t sure whether we wanted to go play there but now we do. With you leaving, and them not having to pay you, it will mean more money in our pockets.”

  32. His left tackle and his running back probably asked him prior to signing. He told them the truth. So?

  34. This can’t be happening. It’s not how I, Nostradamus, predicted the way things would go for the Packers this year.

  35. Pretty much consistent with the way this guy carries himself. Everybody else’s fault except for the team leader making 35 mil a year. Packers should name Love the starter right about now and move on.

  37. Do not agree that he undermined the Packers. He was performing a professional courtesy that any good colleague does when he/she is leaving and other colleagues could be affected.

  39. I watched the video. The direct quote, ” I don’t have anyone firsthand who saw or heard this…” but then they go on like it’s gospel.

  40. Now Packers fans are turning on Rodgers? The NFLs PR machine is unbeatable. Players who want to leave are always the “Bad Guy”

