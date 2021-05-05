Report: Bucs bring back Blaine Gabbert on one-year, $2.5 million deal

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said during the draft the team “soon” hoped to complete a deal with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Soon apparently is here.

Tampa Bay is re-signing Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Bucs already re-signed third-string quarterback — and Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl parade wingman — Ryan Griffin. They drafted Kyle Trask in the second round.

Gabbert, 31, was the 10th overall choice of the Jaguars in 2011. He appeared in four games last season but hasn’t started a game since 2018 when he was with the Titans.

Gabbert is 13-35 as a starter, with 9,206 yards with 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

He has played with five teams.