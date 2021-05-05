Report: Packers think 49ers, Broncos tampered with Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers reportedly think some of the teams interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers have violated league rules by letting Rodgers know they’re interested.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are upset that other teams, including the 49ers and Broncos, may have contacted Rodgers to see if he is interested in playing for them.

However, the report says the Packers have not filed a tampering complaint with the NFL because tampering is incredibly hard to prove.

Under NFL rules, a player under contract to a team cannot be contacted by representatives of any other team, unless the player’s current team gives other teams permission. So if the Packers decide to trade Rodgers, they could give other teams permission to talk with him about a trade. But right now, the Packers say they will not trade Rodgers and have not given any team permission to contact him.

Those rules are sometimes enforced. For instance, after the Chiefs signed wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015, they were docked a 2016 third-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick because they contacted Maclin while he was still under contract with the Eagles. But generally speaking, the enforcement of tampering in the NFL is arbitrary, and the Packers would need smoking-gun evidence to get the NFL to do anything. If the 49ers or Broncos had some back-door communications with Rodgers or his agent, there’s probably not much the Packers can do about it.

25 responses to “Report: Packers think 49ers, Broncos tampered with Aaron Rodgers

  1. Best tampering moment ever was when the Colts attempted to sign the Patriots offensive coordinator to be their head coach when he was still active in the playoffs and not eligible to sign. NFL didn’t have to punish the Colts because Karma did it for them.

  2. Well duh, of course they tampered. There’s no doubt. The questions are does anyone care and will anything be done about it?

  3. Packers own fault. It started when the Packers let the league know they weren’t interested in Rodgers when they drafted Love.

  4. Packers are looking to blame someone other than themselves for this Rodgers hot mess.

  5. The majority of the fan base supports Gutekunst and LaFleur, because they’ve basically been honest guys, and (some might find surprising), that’s still valued in a place like GB. They screwed up on communication, and admit it. Regarding Kumerow, if it was a toss-up I would have acceded to what AR wanted. His replacement, Malik Taylor, was picked for Special Teams, but they were crap anyway. As a receiver he did little (unless AR didn’t want to throw to him).

  8. Green Bay created this mess and now it’s fun watching them squirm.

  9. Geez, whats next? Taping walkthroughs? Deflating footballs?

  10. It’s such a toothless rule it probably shouldn’t even exist. The teams contact the player’s agent whose job it is to look out for the player so of course he’s going to discuss any and all possibilities else he wouldn’t be a good agent.

  11. I have no love for Green Bay in this scenario, but I am pulling for them to find some evidence if the 49ers and Broncos did indeed tamper, because it sets a really bad precedent if teams think they can get away with recruiting veterans from other teams without penalty. This very well may have been a disruption Green Bay could have avoided, and now it threatens their entire season and future.

    All well in good if this kind of interference is happening to another team, but what if this happens to your team and suddenly a critical part of that franchise becomes a discontent because they know another team, especially one better positioned to win, is interested in taking them on.

    It’s not good for anyone if the alleged tampering is true.

  15. Yeah, it was the “other teams” and not the dysfunctional front office of Green Bay.

  17. Rodgers holds all the cards. If the Packers trade him to a team where he doesn’t want to go – if he doesn’t report for a physical the trade isn’t happening. He controls his destiny.

  18. I think it was Rodgers doing the tampering. It would be funny if the league penalized the Packers for tampering with themselves. Their problems are within, from either management or Rodgers.

  20. Packers fans are funny, they support the front office over Rodgers, wait till they see that 13-3 record go to 3-14…..

  21. This relationship is poison, Ive seen healthier couples on Jerry Springer. It would be best for both if they just moved on.

  22. Cheating like that, if accusations are substantiated, should be punished severely.

  23. They’ll probably have as much luck with the tampering charge as they did when they made the same claim regarding Favre several years ago. At least they have the forms already filled out.

  24. Hard to believe the Texans are handling their crabby QB situation better than the Packers are handling theirs..

  25. No team or fan base deserves this more than the Green Bay packers. Two future HOF QB’s in a row that are forcing their way out of that franchise and away from the fans. I’m loving every minute of this drama.

