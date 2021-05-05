Titans sign Brian Hill

Getty Images

The Titans signed free agent running back Brian Hill on Wednesday, the team announced.

He will compete with Darrynton Evans and Jeremy McNichols for the backup role behind Derrick Henry.

The Falcons made Hill a fifth-round choice out of Wyoming in 2017. He played one game for the Falcons as a rookie and six with the Bengals before rejoining Atlanta.

Hill, 25, had a career year in 2020 with 125 touches for 664 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Hill has appeared in 45 games with three starts. He has 247 touches for 1,295 yards and four touchdowns.