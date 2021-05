Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced the signings of cornerback Linden Stephens and tight end Deon Yelder on Wednesday.

Stephens, 26, played 13 games for the Seahawks last season and made three tackles.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2018, singing with New Orleans. Stephens was with the Broncos during spent the 2019 offseason and training camp.

Stephens also has spent time with the Rams and Dolphins and played three games with Miami in 2019.

He has totaled six tackles in 16 career games.