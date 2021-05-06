Albert Huggins signing with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Per his agent, Casey Muir, defensive tackle Albert Huggins is headed to New Orleans.

Huggins has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2019. He initially signed with the Texans and stayed on their practice squad to start the regular season. But the Eagles signed him to their active roster, and Huggins appeared in four games for Philadelphia in 2019, playing 44 snaps.

Following a journey that took him to New England, back to Philadelphia, back to Houston, then to Detroit and Minnesota, Huggins landed with the Lions’ practice squad midway through the 2020 season. Huggins appeared in one game for Detroit late in the year.