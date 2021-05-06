Benjamin St-Juste to play cornerback for Washington, Landon Collins staying at strong safety

Getty Images

Despite getting looks at safety during practices at the Senior Bowl, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio says third round pick Benjamin St-Juste will be a cornerback for the Washington Football Team.

“He’s got exceptional quickness. He had a 6.6 3-cone [drill], which is unheard of,” Del Rio said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “And so for a guy [who is] 6-(foot)-3 to do that shows you the short-area quickness.”

St-Juste played the last two seasons at the University of Minnesota after transferring from the University of Michigan after his first two years in college. St-Juste started 14 of the 18 career games he appeared in at Minnesota, recording 59 total tackles with 13 passes defended.

St-Juste is a big athlete for the cornerback position and his size will help when needed to help in the running game as well.

“So much of today’s offenses, the [Kyle] Shanahans and all the run systems…they drag [your corner] into the fit,” Del Rio said. “And they’re cracking with their wideout and forcing the corner to play. Well, this guy will show up and strike you.”

Additionally, Del Rio said that Landon Collins will remain in his traditional strong safety role. He missed half of last season due to a torn Achilles and Kamren Curl played well in his absence leading to the idea Collins may have his role shifted.

“He’s a strong safety, working his butt off and getting in shape,” Del Rio said.

“I think another year in the system, understanding what we do, how we do it, making sure he’s in the right place at the right time and that he can be the impactful player that we think he’s capable of being.”