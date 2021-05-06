Brad Holmes: Kerryon Johnson’s status with Lions is not resolved

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says the status of running back Kerryon Johnson has not been determined.

Despite a report that Johnson will be released, Holmes said this morning on PFT Live that Johnson’s status isn’t certain.

Holmes described the situation with Johnson as “a work in progress.”

Even if the Lions have decided that Johnson won’t be on the roster this year, it may be worth trying to trade him, rather than release him. Johnson is just 23 years old and has shown enough flashes of talent that some team may be willing to trade a late-round pick for him.

Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has a salary of $1.37 million this season.