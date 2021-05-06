Buccaneers sign Nate Brooks

Getty Images

Tampa Bay has added another defensive player to its ranks, signing cornerback Nate Brooks on Thursday.

Brooks originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2019, but was waived at the end of training camp. After spending time on the Patriots practice squad, brooks headed to Miami where he played three games with a pair of starts. He recorded a pair of passes defensed for the Dolphins.

Brooks played one game while on the Ravens practice squad last year, playing 11 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.