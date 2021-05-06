Bucs claim Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Cowboys

Getty Images

The Buccaneers continue to add to their roster. Specifically, they have added depth to their linebacker corps the past two days.

The Bucs claimed Joe Jones off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, and a day later, they have claimed Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from the Cowboys.

Dallas cut Hamilton on Wednesday after drafting linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round and linebacker Jabril Cox in the fourth round.

Hamilton joined the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Texas. He has never played a regular-season game.

Hamilton appeared in 51 games during a four-year stint at North Texas, tying for sixth in program history in career sacks (17.0) and tackles for loss (28.5).