Cardinals create scholarship in honor of NFL’s first Black female front office employee Adele Harris

Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced the creation of the Adele Harris Scholarship on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Harris’ hiring by the franchise as the NFL’s first Black female front office employee.

Harris was hired by the Cardinals in 1971 when the franchise was in St. Louis as an assistant in the public relations department. She would spent 26 years with the organization in a variety of public relations and community relations roles. Harris was a big part of the foundation of Cardinals Charities, which launched in 1990 as an effort to support programs designed to improve the quality of life and enhance opportunities for children, women and minorities in Arizona.

The $10,000 scholarship will be given annually to an Arizona high school senior looking to pursue a career in sports.

“This scholarship serves two main purposes,” owner Michael Bidwill said. “It recognizes the valuable role that Adele played within our organization for more than a quarter of a century and also connects her to future generations who aspire to follow in her footsteps. We are grateful for the opportunity to do both of those things.”