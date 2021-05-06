Charles Leno to visit Washington

Getty Images

Charles Leno may not be out of work for long.

Leno, the left tackle who was released by the Bears this week, will visit the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Washington has made improving the offensive line a priority this offseason, trading for starting guard Ereck Flowers and selecting tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Leno would step in and start right away, while Cosmi could spend his rookie years as a backup.

The 29-year-old Leno has spent his entire career with the Bears. He has started 93 consecutive games.