Chiefs sign Kamalei Correa

Getty Images

The Chiefs added a veteran to their defense on Wednesday.

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports that the team signed linebacker Kamalei Correa.

Correa opened last season with the Titans and played in three games for them before being traded to the Jaguars. He started six games and recorded seven tackles before going on the reserve/left squad list in December. Jacksonville released Correa in February.

Correa was a Ravens second-round pick in 2016 and moved on to the Titans in 2018. He has 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 63 career games.

The Chiefs drafted linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round to further add to a group fronted by Willie Gay and Anthony Hitchens.