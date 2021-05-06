Chris Ballard: Level of trust between Carson Wentz, Frank Reich is everything

Posted by Josh Alper on May 6, 2021, 9:54 AM EDT
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice
Getty Images

The Colts are transitioning to a new starting quarterback for the third time in as many years, but General Manager Chris Ballard doesn’t think it will be a rocky one.

During an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Ballard said that the transition has been “pretty seamless” thus far because Carson Wentz played for head coach Frank Reich when Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. That experience created a level of trust between quarterback and coach that Ballard believes will be a significant factor in the success of their partnership in Indianapolis.

“I don’t think you can ever minimize how important that is,” Ballard said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com. “The quarterback has to feel comfortable with who’s pulling the strings and who’s pulling the trigger. And that made the trade for Carson a lot easier because I knew there was a trust level between the two of them, and trust is everything in this league and trust between the quarterback and the play-caller is everything.”

Wentz’s final season in Philadelphia didn’t feature that kind of relationship with his head coach and it’s clear that Ballard thinks getting that back will be vital to Wentz’s chances of becoming a productive player again in the future.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Chris Ballard: Level of trust between Carson Wentz, Frank Reich is everything

  1. After reading how dysfunctional the Eagles front office is (meaning worse than anyone imagined, because I think we all knew it was dysfunctional) I believe Wentz is going to prove himself to be a viable franchise QB in Indy.

    Same with Darnold in Carolina. It’s not just the QB – the team plays a role in success also. And teams can mess up those chances of success in many different ways.

  2. By Thanksgiving Frank and Carson will be like two drowning men clinging to one another in an futile attempt to save themselves

  3. Wentz had little to no help in Philly but he is not 100% free of blame for the issues the Eagles had on offense. Just sayin

  4. Drafting a QB in the 2nd round was a major betrayal by the Eagles and Wentz had every right to feel betrayed. Pederson seems like a good guy but maybe his public image doesn’t match the behind the scenes reality. The Eagles let Wentz down by not giving him any weapons and then in 2020 not giving him any protection. He wanted out and no one can blame him. Look at Rodgers, who is still upset the Packers drafted a QB in the late 1st round instead of giving him a weapon and he is a lot older than Wentz.

  5. Wentz will be doing A LOT more praying with Reich than he ever did with Pederson.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.