Colts sign five undrafted free agents

The Colts announced the signing of five draft picks on Thursday and they also announced the addition of five undrafted rookies.

First-round defensive end Kwity Paye was one of the five picks who signed and one of his former teammates from Michigan is going to be joining him in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Tarik Black was a sought after recruit before signing with Michigan, but foot injuries limited him to six games in his first two seasons with the Wolverines. He got in a full season in 2019, but transferred to Texas for his final college season.

Black had 10 catches for 240 yards for the Longhorns and 50 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns overall.

The Colts also signed Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler, Duke running back Deon Jackson, BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, and USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.