Colts sign seventh-round choice Mike Strachan

Getty Images

The Colts have two of their seven draft choices under contract.

Receiver Mike Strachan, a seventh-round choice, has joined offensive lineman Will Fries in signing his rookie deal. Strachan’s agent, David Canter, announced the signing on social media.

First-rounder Kwity Paye, second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo, fourth-rounder Kylen Gransen, fifth-rounder Shawn Davis and sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger remain unsigned.

Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at the Division II level, playing for Charleston. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 before Charleston’s 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strachan earned second-team All-American honors in 2019 and set a number of school records (78 catches, 1,319 yards, 19 touchdowns).