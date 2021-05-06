Colts sign seventh-rounder Will Fries

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Will Fries was the last player selected by the Colts in the 2021 draft, but he is the first one with a contract.

Fries’ agents announced on Thursday that he has signed his contract with the team. Like all players drafted after the first round, Fries will have a four-year deal without a fifth-year option.

Fries started 42 games over his four seasons at Penn State and he spread those starts out over a variety of positions. Fries started games at every position other than center for the Nittany Lions and that versatility should help his bid for a backup role in Indianapolis.

The seventh-rounder was the only offensive lineman that the Colts drafted, which was a bit of a surprise given their left tackle situation but they are bringing former Chief Eric Fisher in for a visit.