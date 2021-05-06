Colts sign seventh-rounder Will Fries

Posted by Josh Alper on May 6, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 05 Penn State at Rutgers
Getty Images

Offensive lineman Will Fries was the last player selected by the Colts in the 2021 draft, but he is the first one with a contract.

Fries’ agents announced on Thursday that he has signed his contract with the team. Like all players drafted after the first round, Fries will have a four-year deal without a fifth-year option.

Fries started 42 games over his four seasons at Penn State and he spread those starts out over a variety of positions. Fries started games at every position other than center for the Nittany Lions and that versatility should help his bid for a backup role in Indianapolis.

The seventh-rounder was the only offensive lineman that the Colts drafted, which was a bit of a surprise given their left tackle situation but they are bringing former Chief Eric Fisher in for a visit.