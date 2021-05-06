DJ Moore: Panthers exercising my 2022 option a step to something bigger

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was one of 21 2018 first-round picks that had the fifth-year option on their contracts picked up by teams before the May 3 deadline to do so and he hopes it’s not the last extension of his time in Carolina.

Moore posted 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns last season and has gained 1,215 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two seasons. Those numbers made for an easy decision about his 2022 option and Moore hopes that he and the Panthers will find an agreement on a longer contract in the future.

“I was excited about it. Just another step to something bigger that we’re working towards,” Moore said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I’m really looking forward to it. . . . I love Carolina. I love being here, I love the team. . . . I would look forward to staying here.”

Getzenberg reports that a deal is not expected this offseason, which means the team will get a chance to see Moore with Sam Darnold before making any decisions about how much longer the wideout will be with the Panthers.