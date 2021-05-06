Do Packers prefer an Aaron Rodgers retirement to a trade?

By all appearances, the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have set up shop on the other side of a thick line in the sand, and no one is budging. Unless the two sides reach a compromise (if there was a compromise to be had, it arguably would have already happened), someone will have to blink.

Will it be Rodgers? Based on the world-class grudges he has held in the past, that’s highly unlikely.

Will it be the Packers? There has been no indication that they’ll give in, which obviously could be aimed at maximizing whatever someone else offers for him.

There’s another angle worth considering, and it traces to the fact that the Packers don’t have a traditional owner. If the team had an owner who couldn’t be fired, the owner could/would survive making a mistake in the handling of Rodgers. CEO Mark Murphy is the closest thing the team has to an owner, and he risks eventual accountability based on the manner in which the Rodgers saga unfolds.

The options for the Packers, if Rodgers remains dug in, are to trade him or to let him sit, regardless of the package offered to Green Bay. The choice thus becomes to take the best offer and let Rodgers play elsewhere, or to invite him to retire.

From Murphy’s perspective, only one of those two options opens the door to an alternate reality that possibly gets him fired. If he trades Rodgers and he goes to Denver and wins a Super Bowl or two, that makes the Packers and Murphy looks bad. The Packers and Murphy would end up looking even worse if Rodgers, after two or three years with a team like the Broncos, finagles his way back to the Vikings, Bears, or Lions.

Murphy already has seen this movie. Fortunately for him, it ended without Brett Favre winning a Super Bowl.

This time around, the dynamics are different. The Packers had moved on from Favre. He showed up unannounced to training camp, and the Packers had to decide whether to pay him $12 million to back up Rodgers, to cut him (and let him go straight to Minnesota), or to trade him. The Packers, in contrast, haven’t moved on from Rodgers. Even if Jordan Love becomes the starter to start the 2021 season, they’d immediately pivot back to Rodgers if/when he shows up.

Although they could get much more for Rodgers than the third-round pick they received from the Jets for Favre, they also can get a lot from Rodgers. If he retires, he’ll owe $23 million in unearned signing bonus money. Also, he’d give up the $6.8 million roster bonus he earned earlier this year, and he’d lose his $14.7 million salary for 2021. Throw in the $500,000 workout bonus he’ll forfeit this year, that’s a grand total of $45 million in cash and cap space.

So on one hand, the Packers can trade Rodgers, saving only an extra $14.7 million and getting picks or players for him. On the other hand, they can tell him, “You play for us or you play for no one,” collecting nearly $30 million in cash from Rodgers and freeing up that same amount in cap space.

Here’s the most important factor: If Rodgers retires, Murphy never can be proven wrong. There will be no possible Rodgers Super Bowl win with another team because there will be no other team. And while the Packers also won’t have the draft picks they would have gotten for Rodgers, those potential picks never become names and faces to which Packers fans can point and say, “Wow, that guy would have really helped us.”

Besides, the Packers easily can explain to potentially confused and disgruntled fans and shareholders that the front office created $30 million in cash and cap space by playing hardball with Rodgers. Indeed, if they trade him, whatever they get will be offset by the lost opportunity to capture $30 million in cash and cap space.

That’s why the Packers (and specifically Murphy) should be predisposed to calling Rodgers’ bluff and daring him to retire. If he does, there’s no worst-case scenario to worry about. If he doesn’t, Murphy will spend the next couple of years watching and waiting for an ultra-motivated Rodgers to match and/or to exceed his career output of Super Bowl championships with a new team — while also dreading the possibility that he then would cap his career with a return to the NFC North.

Frankly, it seems like a no-brainer for Murphy. The best message to Rodgers is show up or retire, and if you choose the latter please make the check for 29 million, 800 thousand, and 00/100 dollars payable to Green Bay Packers, Inc.

62 responses to “Do Packers prefer an Aaron Rodgers retirement to a trade?

  1. Let the bum walk. We wouldn’t have done it any differently in New England. #InBBWeTrust.

  3. The cap space GB would save with Rodgers retiring doesn’t touch the assets they could acquire in a trade. It would be ridiculous to let the reigning MVP leave your team for nothing, but as a Bears fan it wouldn’t bother me one bit.

  4. If they can get at least two 1st round picks then trade him, otherwise collect $30 million from Rodgers and thanks for the memories.

  5. By the way if Jordan Love isn’t great right away then Gutekunst and possibly Lafleur are fired anyways. Gute 100%

  6. IMO, the Packers and their fans want him to retire. They can claw money back, and the fans can see their new QB. Jordan Love threw 20TDs and 17INTs in 2019, so its easy to see why the Packers brass thought he would be a good replacement for Rodgers who threw 17INTs and 105TDs in the last 4 years.

    I hope Aaron reports and makes life a nightmare for the organization.

  7. Ok… So they either dont have him anymore and get ridiculous compensation, or, they dont have hin anymore and they get nothing…. Hmmm…. Seems like a no-brainer.

  10. Yes, we would look much less foolish if he retired as opposed to him going to another team and shredding us and/or winning a super bowl.

  11. Another possibility is that Rodgers shows up and is a huge distraction. And it seems like he could do that.

    If he retires, sure, GB gets money back. But the opportunity cost of not trading him when they could have would be huge. As a WFT fan, I can tell you that stings. Bruce Allen could have traded Trent Williams for much higher compensation than he did. But no, he had to get into a pis*ing contest with him.

    Someone in the GB FO needs to figure out how to maximize the value of the situation they’re in. Trade him? Have him play and be a distraction (though you still might win a lot of games)? Let him retire?

    I’m thinking retirement is the least attractive to GB.

  12. If Rodgers retires and the Packers go 6-10 the next few years Murphy looks bad for not getting 3 first round draft picks…

  13. Could you imagine being Jordan Love showing up to work like Urkel “Did I do that” 😂

  15. Force him to play or retire.

    I just want to see Aaron do the Paul Crewe 3rd quarter from The Longest Yard.

  16. The problem with the scenario is yes you get almost 30 million in cap space as opposed to a trade BUT with a trade your bringing in future cost controlled draft picks.if you have a 1st rounder making say 6 million that same caliber player would be making likely around 12 or more if you signed him thru free agency so it’s not simply 30 million cap space vs 14.7 its 30 million with no extra draft picks vs 14.7 million WITH cost controlled draft picks.

  17. Here’s another scenario. Rodgers shows up, takes the money, pouts and puts in about 10% effort. Throws a few lazy picks in the first couple of games and forces the Packers to either trade him or cut him. Knowing the passive-aggressive nature of Aaron, this is also a distinct possibility.

  18. This is the Brett Favre situation all over again. You’d think the Packers would have learned their lesson. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

  19. if Rodgers REALLY wants to get traded he will redo his contract to make it trade friendly-losing a lot of money then forcing Denver to re-do his contract-which i’m sure they would

  21. Rodgers can easily force the Packers’ hand by showing up. Not only would he bring a circus of media with him, he could also feel a twinge in his shoulder or feel like his hamstring is tight all while still getting paid and ignoring the GM.

  22. I don’t see him retiring. He has a huge ego and wants to prove he can continue to play at a high level, possibly for a new team.

  23. I’d like to move on. I really don’t care how insulted Rodgers may have been, not any more. Holding a grudge is one thing. Burning the building down because of ego issues is another altogether. Why can’t the punishment fit the crime? Why, when the assault was a peashooter, is the response a cannon? I’m ready for Jordan Love and if he fails his first year, well, so what. So did Rodgers.

  24. I would not trade him. Make him play out his existing contract. If he becomes a cancer within the team which I would expect, then deactivate him and let him watch.

  25. Are the Packers a legit SB contender the next 2 or 3 years with Rodgers? Yes. Are they are a legit contender SB contender the next 2 or 3 years with Love and a boatload of picks from a trade? Probably not this season but longer term, the outlook will be good with the extra picks, especially a couple more #1’s. Are they a legit SB contender the next 2 or 3 years with Love, no extra picks b/c Rodgers retires, and possibly a significant percentage of the team disenfranchised b/c the team wanted to not look bad instead of wanting to do whatever they can to help them win? No, and if that’s what they do, then they’re no better than the Bengals, the WFT, and any other team that’s been blasted for caring more about anything other than trying to win a SB.

  26. When all is said and done it really doesn’t matter how Rodgers leaves. The only thing that will matter is how Love and the Packers perform, ie winning! If Love takes over and doesn’t miss a beat, then the Rodgers issue is dead. If Love fails, and failure is not getting to the playoffs, then Packers management will have to answer and they WILL NOT be able to use the excuse the QB wasn’t ready, cast around him wasn’t strong enough, etc.

  27. Lol, I’d love them to try to force him to retire and claw the money back. For a team that loves to parade it’s former stars around, you can say goodbye to that (see Calvin Johnson & Barry Sanders). It would also be funny see a Cal or Butte jersey in Aaron’s HOF locker instead of a Packers jersey.

    All this drama because the guy wants to end his career on his terms and timeline. Something that EVERY employee that ever worked anywhere would love to do.

  29. This era of rich babies that play a game for millions isn’t going to help the popularity. Send the guy OUT THE DOOR!

  30. chickensalad43 says:
    May 6, 2021 at 10:17 am
    The cap space GB would save with Rodgers retiring doesn’t touch the assets they could acquire in a trade. It would be ridiculous to let the reigning MVP leave your team for nothing, but as a Bears fan it wouldn’t bother me one bit.

    8 4 Rate This
    ——————-

    You missed the whole point of the article.

    They are in fact NOT letting him “leave for nothing”.

    Per the article, he would not leave, but rather be forced to play or retire- retiring would cost him 30 million- paid to GB and will credit toward their cap. 30 million is not nothing in my world.

  31. The Packers let a lot of people walk and get nothing in return. That is one big difference between them and other teams, they love not paying someone da money and letting them go elsewhere and then getting some stupid very late round comp pick. Nothing is gaine except their bottom line, they keep their money.
    That is the Packer Org. Cheap ball galore.
    No for sure they already know there options and its to have him retire and give back the money. No way they trade him. There is no money in it for them.

  32. Having lived through this with Favre, this is all smoke screen anyway. The worse case scenario happened, the Packers Legend went to their most hated rival, beat them in Lambeau, beat them in MN, and after a first round exit in the playoffs sat on their couches and watched their QB guide the Vikings deep into the playoffs. But what happened?

    Favre (with the help of 1000 fumbles by Adrian Peterson), Favre’d them right out of a Superbowl appearance with a cross body throw to the Saints that was the kind of recklessness that made the Packers want to move on from him in the first place.

    And then the next year, with the Vikings completely historically imploding as only the Vikings can, the Packers won the Superbowl.

    They’ve been down this road before. It was a bit rocky, but it wasn’t the end of the world like they thought it was going to be. This time is no different.

  34. No way he retires. If he does the narrative falls entirely out of his hands, and he can’t have that.

  35. It doesn’t matter where Rodgers play, he isn’t going to win another Super Bowl.

  36. I’m sure they want to wait and see how Jordan is coming along first. Forcing him to retire or play in Green Bay is the best option.

  37. stellarperformance says:

    May 6, 2021 at 10:39 am

    I’d like to move on. I really don’t care how insulted Rodgers may have been, not any more. Holding a grudge is one thing. Burning the building down because of ego issues is another altogether. Why can’t the punishment fit the crime? Why, when the assault was a peashooter, is the response a cannon? I’m ready for Jordan Love and if he fails his first year, well, so what. So did Rodgers.
    —————-
    That’s easy to say when it’s happening to someone else. How would you feel and react if at work tomorrow they introduce you to the new employee they brought in to replace you even though you dont want to leave and your then on a day to day basis waiting for them to replace you, if you had leverage to get somewhere else that you feel they actually wanted you, would you not do the same? That’s exactly what I thought…

  39. The worst scenario for the Packers is he comes back and has a serious of nagging, but hard to diagnose injuries and the team is hamstrung for years because of the cap. The worst scenario for Brian is if he comes back and has the same season he had last year and we’re right back where we’re at now and Gutie looks like an idiot again.

    Remember it was ego that started this, but not Rodgers ego. This situation belongs to Gutie. Rodgers could have done some things differently, but Gutie caused it.

  40. What if Rodgers goes back to ‘sulking Rodgers’ and throwing worm balls like he did in 2018 to get McCarthy fired?

  41. All he needs to do is ask the producers of Jeopardy for a $29.8 million signing bonus, and this little problem is solved. He can move on to Career 2.0.

  42. of course they prefer retirement. they’re a nasty lot treating one the best in the history of the league like this. Goddell really needs to step in here.

  43. Rogers is 37 & turns 38 in December…..
    I’d trade him to an AFC team for a huge haul( 2-1sts, 2-2nds -3rd) spread out over a 3 year period….
    Who cares what he does elsewhere, I’d rather move forward with people that want to be there & not deal with the drama & distraction he’d bring with him….. If it’s the Doncos though, I want them to give up 3-1sts in addition to the other pics listed above….

  44. Rodgers may not be speaking because everything he had to say has been said and it’s between him and the Packers. The Packers have a business to run. They’ll do whatever they think is right for the team, not the player. They’re not perfect and they make mistakes. Who doesn’t? Rodgers doesn’t? Please.

  45. “Here’s the most important factor: If Rodgers retires, Murphy never can be proven wrong.”

    He may not be proven wrong, but he will certainly be the fall guy everyone blames for allowing this rift to develop and fester, ultimately leading to the Rodgers’ early retirement and the closure of their championship window.

  46. I’ll bet New England wished Tom Brady would have retired. It’s tough to see a guy go to a losing team and win the super bowl, while your team failed to make the playoffs after years of success. I doubt it would go over well if Rodgers left for another team and won the super bowl. If they had confidence in Love, they wouldn’t be insecure about it. Maybe that’s why this has become so awkward. The team chose to replace Rodgers, then he went out and had an MVP year. Now they look like they’re stumbling and bumbling, but at the same time, trying to make it look like Rodgers is the one causing the commotion. Lol. We’d never fall would that trick, would we?

  47. “Show up or retire”, the Packers are holding the dominant cards for sure. Welcome to the NFL Aaron where you’re a millionaire without a lot of control.

  48. What is the monetary value of draft picks? Would 2 or even 3 first round picks be worth $45 million? If you could get a top tier QB, it would be, but that’s highly unlikely. There’s no sure thing in the draft, plus any team acquiring #12 is likely to be giving up picks in the 20’s or worse. The only answer that isn’t LOSE/LOSE for the Pack is somehow appeasing A Rodg.

  51. Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to retire and leave that much money on the table–not to mention the money that he would have to pay back. The team has the leverage, but the real question is whether or not they want a miserable Rodgers playing for them. As far as Jeopardy as concerned– would they really want to deal with Aaron?

  52. So, trading him and getting something in return would be risky but having him retire and getting absolutely nothing would keep Murphy’s job safe somehow? Either scenario will come down to who the fans blame. If they blame Rodgers, Murphy is safe either way. But if they blame the Packers Murphy is in hot water either way but looks FAR worse if he can’t get some valuable commodities in return via a trade.

  53. The money means nothing if your team gets zero actual return (draft capital) for Rodgers. You can’t buy draft picks with $29.8 million. And, no, free agents are not going to go there after the team forces the guy to retire out of spite. Awful advice.

  54. Not a Packers fan or shareholder, but I would be more upset at losing a big trade haul then the team saving $30 million. If they get a Hershel Walker like trade package for a disgruntled prima donna, then they should take it!

  55. Jordan Love didn’t even suit up for most games last year. He’s a bust and an indictment of the “brain trust” that runs the Packers. If they need a QB other than A-Aron, they’ll need to trade for one (and give up quite a bit to get a starter who won’t fall on his face).

  57. Not sure I understand your Logic Mike, by saying the best option is to tell Rodgers to show up or retire. Even though Aaron is 38, you can still get great value for him. For a team that barely spends in free agency and loves to draft its player, why would you prefer to let the guy who would bring in oodles of picks sit at home just because you don’t see him win elsewhere? This is a business, and the moment you make it personal, you lose. Rodgers could also choose to unretire, show up in week 2, pass the physical, pretend he has a hamstring injury, sit on the bench and collect his money. So, if the Packers didn’t want a 12 Million QB in Favre, I am sure they wouldn’t want a 30 million QB on the bench in Rodgers. Trade the man and be done.

  59. The one real card GB is holding is Love. By continually stating that they won’t trade Rodgers it looks more and more like Love is not a NFL caliber QB and Murphy’s GM and coach wasted picks when they could have drafted defense and maybe were competitive against the Bucs with their draft picks instead of having a 1st round clipboard holder when their current QB is having a MVP season.

    The problem with Aaron showing up is there is no way the coaches can trust him to actually play the game the way they want. GB’s best option is to unload there near 38 year old QB for whatever picks, using the money to load the roster around there trade-up 1st round draft pick Love…unless of course Love isn’t that good.

  60. If the reports are true that the 49ers offered the #3 pick in the draft and the Packers declined Murphy is going to be in big trouble no matter what unless he mend fences with Rodgers.

  61. First, if Murphy has an character at all, which I believe he does, he will do what’s in the best interest of the organization and not himself — and that is trying to gain some on-the-field benefit from this fiasco by obtaining draft picks via trade. Second, how many people have had a job where they didn’t respect their superiors and want to leave? Ultimately, Rodgers isn’t that much different than any regular shmoe, other than being a major public figure. It happens with every team and its players, and the Pack is no exception despite some cheesers believing Green Bay is some sort of nirvana.

  62. I think they’d rather he just shut up and play, but we all know everything is now out in the open. It’s already awkward. So, if he’s not going to be traded to the Redskins, Dolphins, or Raiders, he should retire. No, I’m not including the Broncos. That team is an absolute mess.

