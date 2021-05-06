Dolphins tell Bobby McCain he’s being released

Getty Images

Veteran safety Bobby McCain may be hitting the open market.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Dolphins have informed McCain that he is being released. With that information out, there’s a chance that a team will make the Dolphins a trade offer that keeps McCain from becoming a free agent before the day is out.

McCain’s departure via either avenue would create over $5.65 million in cap space while leaving over $1.48 million in dead money.

McCain was a 2015 fifth-round pick in Miami and he’s started 55 of the 87 games he’s played for the team. He has 254 tackles, seven interceptions, four sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of his time with the Dolphins.