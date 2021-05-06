Dolphins to sign Jason McCourty

Getty Images

Jason McCourty will reunite with Brian Flores in Miami.

McCourty, the veteran cornerback who previously played for Flores in New England, is signing with the Dolphins, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Although he said at the start of free agency that he was excited about signing somewhere, there hasn’t been a lot of news around him this offseason. McCourty’s only known visit was with the Giants, who are also coached by a former New England assistant, Joe Judge.

McCourty’s twin brother Devin McCourty has played his entire career with the Patriots, and the two of them played together for the last three years. Previously Jason McCourty played for the Titans from 2009 to 2016 and for the Browns in 2017.