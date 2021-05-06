Eric Dungey accepts tryout invite to Bengals’ rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Bengals will hold their rookie minicamp next weekend. Despite signing South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill as an undrafted free agent, the Bengals invited Eric Dungey to participate.

Dungey has accepted the tryout invite, announcing on social media he will not play in The Spring League as scheduled.

Dungey will get a chance to throw to the team’s first-round choice, receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Dungey, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2019. He didn’t make it out of training camp but did spend time on the Browns’ practice squad that season.

The Bengals have Brandon Allen and Kyle Shurmur behind Joe Burrow.