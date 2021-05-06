Falcons sign Juwan Green

Getty Images

The Falcons announced 20 undrafted free agent signings on Monday and Thursday brought the announcement of another addition to the roster.

Wide receiver Juwan Green signed a deal with the team. Green went undrafted last year and spent the entire season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Green had 106 catches for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns in 23 games at the University of Albany over his final two college seasons. He transferred to Albany after two years at Lackawanna College.

The Falcons drafted former Arizona State wideout Frank Darby in the sixth round and signed two other rookie free agents at the position. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage remain at the top of the depth chart.