Frank Ragnow agrees to four-year extension with Lions

The Lions exercised their option on center Frank Ragnow‘s contract for the 2022 season ahead of the May 3 deadline to do so and now they’ve moved to make sure Ragnow will be around well beyond that point.

According to multiple reports, Ragnow has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. That ties him to the Lions through the 2026 season and pushes him to the top of the list of best-paid centers in the game.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the extension has an average annual salary of $13.5 million. He’s set to make over $2 million this year and $12.657 million next season.

Ragnow, who made the Pro Bowl last season, has started 45 games since coming to the Lions and Thursday’s news sets him up to add a lot of games to that total before his time in Detroit is up.