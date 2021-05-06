Jaguars fire four from scouting department

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four members of their scouting staff, according to multiple reports.

Director of Pro Personnel Chris Driggers, Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andy Dengler, Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz and Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roell were let go by the team on Monday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft weekend.

Driggers was one of six remaining original employees of the Jaguars from when the franchise was granted expansion into the NFL in 1994. He had served as the Director of Pro Personnel since 2015 with the team.

Dengler had been with the team since 1998, including the last eight years in the Assistant Director of Player Personnel role.

Ellenz and Roell had each joined the team in 2013. Ellenz joined the team as an area scout before moving into the Director of College Scouting role in 2016. Roell had been the Assistant Direcotr of College Scouting since joining the franchise a seven-year run with the Minnesota Vikings.

Combined the group had 66 years of experience in the scouting department for Jacksonville.