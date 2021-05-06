Jared Goff: I believe we will get together to work out as a team before minicamp

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff has already gotten together with some of his teammates to throw and establish chemistry over the course of the offseason.

With the Lions one of the teams whose players announced their intention to not attend voluntary workouts, Goff said Thursday that the club is planning on organizing something offsite for the players once again before mandatory minicamp in June.

“We’ve been working through it as a team,” Goff said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “We had a nice meeting as a team at first, and I know everyone’s got their own opinions and reasons [with regard to voluntary workouts]. I believe we will get together at some point as a team. I don’t know where that will be, but every team is doing it differently this year and I think Dan [Campbell] has been awesome working with the players and finding out how we want to do things and really take care of us.”

The Lions’ mandatory minicamp will run from June 8-10.

While quarterbacks getting with their receivers and throwing offsite is nothing new during the offseason, recent events have put a new spotlight on those workouts. Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles while working out away from the team facility, an injury that will likely cost him his $9.85 million salary.

While players have every right to work out when and how they want during the offseason, it’s likely worth considering the consequences if the worst happens — particularly after the memo the NFL issued on the subject this week.