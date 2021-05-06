Jared Goff: “Nice vote of confidence” that Lions didn’t draft a QB

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff said on Thursday that he thinks he’ll be well protected by the Lions offensive line during the 2021 season and first-round pick Penei Sewell is one of the guys who will be blocking in front of him.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, some wondered if the Lions would use the No. 7 pick on a quarterback who would offer an alternative to Goff in 2021 in beyond. They opted for Sewell and didn’t pick a quarterback with any of their six other picks, which was a development that made Goff feel all the more welcome in Detroit.

“It’s a nice vote of confidence obviously for me,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “I think what’s not lost on me is that their first move as a staff with Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] involved me, so it’s exciting and it makes you feel good.”

Goff’s contract makes it likely that he’ll be with the team in 2022 as well, although his work behind that offensive line and with a receiving corps short on stars will likely determine whether the Lions pass on quarterbacks again in the next draft.