Jared Goff: “Nice vote of confidence” that Lions didn’t draft a QB

Posted by Josh Alper on May 6, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT
Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff said on Thursday that he thinks he’ll be well protected by the Lions offensive line during the 2021 season and first-round pick Penei Sewell is one of the guys who will be blocking in front of him.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, some wondered if the Lions would use the No. 7 pick on a quarterback who would offer an alternative to Goff in 2021 in beyond. They opted for Sewell and didn’t pick a quarterback with any of their six other picks, which was a development that made Goff feel all the more welcome in Detroit.

“It’s a nice vote of confidence obviously for me,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “I think what’s not lost on me is that their first move as a staff with Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] involved me, so it’s exciting and it makes you feel good.”

Goff’s contract makes it likely that he’ll be with the team in 2022 as well, although his work behind that offensive line and with a receiving corps short on stars will likely determine whether the Lions pass on quarterbacks again in the next draft.

11 responses to “Jared Goff: “Nice vote of confidence” that Lions didn’t draft a QB

  3. Why is every QB so fragile minded these days? What ever happened to the compete factor? If youre good, you should know it and not worry about some rookie beating you for your job. Right Aaron? Ya big baby.

  4. Trust me they know you’ll keep them 4th in the division. If you didn’t know by now the bar is always set very low

  5. More proof that quarterbacks are some of the most sensitive people on the planet.

  6. Fun fact: if Aaron does leave GB, Goff will be the most accomplished QB in that division.

  7. Don’t know if he is better than Stafford but he definitely is younger and more durable. Goff or the Lions management has no pressure on them. If Goff fails they have a boatload of draft picks to fall back on. The Rams on the other hand are a different story. Anything less than the conference championship game is a failure since Goff has taken them higher.

  8. The Lions have put themselves in excellent position (never thought I’d type that). They are only tied to Goff for two years. If he somehow becomes a franchise passer he accelerates their rebuild tremendously. If not, they stink and draft high enough next year to draft a Qb. The team is not ready to compete anyway, so no reason to hurry a qb pick.

  9. This year, they didn’t draft a QB this year. Once Goff has a year at the helm, without Sean McVay in his ear piece telling him what to do until 15 seconds left on the play clock, then we will know who actually orchestrated the success of the Rams on offense. Detroit will be on the clock for a QB in 2022.

  10. Does anyone remember the days when teams would draft a QB and the incumbent starter would just beat them out and keep his job without crying and complaining? I remember those days.

  11. I guess the Loins feel that if the fans still come, why bother to change the approach!

    “Dear fans, we got everything under control.”

