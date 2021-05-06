Jeff Driskel visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

Jeff Driskel traveled to Texas on Thursday night for a visit with the Cowboys on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gehlken adds that there is “a good chance Driskel signs [and] becomes [the] favorite to serve as Dak Prescott‘s primary backup in 2021.”

The Cowboys have Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush behind Prescott on the depth chart for now. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts.

Veteran Andy Dalton, the primary backup for Prescott last season, left for Chicago in free agency.

Driskel, 28, has nine career NFL starts.

Driskel appeared in three games for Denver in 2020, starting one for an injured Drew Lock. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The Broncos were Driskel’s fourth team since he entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He spent 2016-2019 with the Bengals, starting five games in 2018. He also started three games with the Lions in 2019. In all, he’s completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.