Kwity Paye is first 2021 first-round pick to sign

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye is the first 2021 first-round pick to sign his rookie deal.

The Colts announced the news on Thursday afternoon. Paye has a four-year deal worth over $13.6 million with a team option for a fifth season. The price tag of that option will be affected by Paye’s playing time and any Pro Bowl selections during his first three seasons.

Paye was the 21st overall pick a week ago after recording 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his time at the University of Michigan.

The Colts were busy signing picks on Thursday. They also announced the signing of four other picks. Second-round defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, fifth-round safety Shawn Davis, seventh-round wideout Mike Strachan, and seventh-round offensive lineman Will Fries. Word of the two seventh-rounders got out before the team’s announcement and the Colts have two more picks to sign to get the entire class under contract.