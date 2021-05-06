Lions make changes to scouting staff

Getty Images

The Lions are making some changes on their scouting staff.

Ron Miles, who was the team’s college scouting coordinator, has been let go, as have two area scouts, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Albert Breer of SI.com previously reported that the Lions plan to hire Mike Martin from the Panthers’ scouting department.

New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has been making significant changes with the team he inherited. Now that the draft is over, those changes will include heading into next season with a new scouting staff.