Lions officially waive Kerryon Johnson

Word on Wednesday was that the Lions would be waiving running back Kerryon Johnson, but General Manager Brad Holmes said on PFT Live Thursday morning that his status remained “a work in progress.”

Johnson’s status has now been finalized. The Lions announced that they have indeed waived the 2018 second-round pick.

Johnson was limited to 18 games in his first two seasons with the team because of injuries, but he was able to play all 16 games last season. He saw his fewest carries of any season, however, as D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson took most of the work.

Peterson is a free agent, but Swift has been joined by former Packer Jamaal Williams on the top rungs of the depth chart.