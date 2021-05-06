Neville Hewitt visiting Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have signed more free agents than any other team, but they’e still combing through players on the open market as they look to set up their roster for the 2021 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that linebacker Neville Hewitt is visiting with the team on Thursday.

Hewitt led the Jets with 134 tackles while starting every game for the AFC East club. He had six tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as well.

Last year was his third season with the Jets. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Dolphins and has played 82 games overall in his NFL career.