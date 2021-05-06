Panthers agree to terms with Chuba Hubbard

Getty Images

Julie Rhule will be happy with news out of Charlotte on Thursday.

Rhule is married to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and she texted her husband during the draft to push for the team to pick running back Chuba Hubbard in the fourth round. The Panthers did make that pick and now they’ve taken a step toward officially welcoming Hubbard to life as a professional football player.

The team announced that Hubbard has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team. Hubbard joins Jets fifth-round safety Jamien Sherwood as 2021 draft picks that have agreed to deals.

Hubbard ran 585 times for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns over three seasons at Oklahoma State, including a 2019 campaign that saw him rack up 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.