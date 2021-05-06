Raiders sign Marquel Harrell

Getty Images

The Raiders signed free agent Marquel Harrell, the team announced Thursday.

The offensive guard originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He signed with the Bills a year ago.

Harrell spent the 2020 virtual offseason with the Bills but did not make the roster. He signed to their practice squad in December for the remaining five games of the season.

Harrell spent five seasons at Auburn and appeared in 43 games with 31 starts during his time with the Tigers. He was a two-year starter and earned third-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele in 2018.