Saints agree to terms with Sutton Smith, Easop Winston

The Saints are signing a pair of free agents.

Fullback Sutton Smith and receiver Easop Winston have agreed to terms, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

The Steelers made Smith a sixth-round draft choice in 2019. He began his career as a linebacker but switched positions after spending time with the practice squads of the Steelers, Jaguars and Seahawks.

Winston went to camp with the Rams last year.

He went undrafted out of Washington State, where he caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games over two seasons.