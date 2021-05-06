Seahawks sign tight end Nick Guggemos

Getty Images

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider’s alma mater is the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Schneider signed a player from the school on Thursday.

The Seahawks announced the signing of tight end Nick Guggemos, a former receiver and track and field athlete. Guggemos recently worked out at the University of Minnesota’s pro day.

Guggemos, who is 6 foot 4, 248 pounds, played receiver at St. Thomas. Injuries limited his college career, which came to an end in 2018.

Guggemos is the son of former NFL defensive back and kick returner Neal Guggemos. Neal Guggemos also played at St. Thomas before spending three years in the NFL with the Vikings and Giants.