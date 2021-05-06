Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, brother of Colts rookie Sam Ehlinger, found dead

Getty Images

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead today in Austin.

Police said they found Ehlinger when responding to a call today at 12:18 p.m., according to the Austin American-Statesman. His death is not considered suspicious.

An excellent student, Jake Ehlinger considered playing Ivy League football but decided to walk on at Texas and join his brother instead. Their father Ross Ehlinger, who died of a heart attack while competing in a triathlon in 2013, was a Texas alum, and the Ehlinger boys said playing together at Texas was a way to honor their father’s memory.

After Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Colts on Saturday, NFL Network mistakenly showed Jake, which Sam said made him happy.

“Jake deserves all the screen time you can get,” Sam said when reporters in Indianapolis asked him about it.

When the Ehlingers ran out onto the field together for the first time as Texas teammates, Sam Ehlinger said, “Unreal, we’ve been dreaming of that our whole lives.”