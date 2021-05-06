Titans sign Greg Mabin and Justin March, waive Kareem Orr

Getty Images

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday.

After announcing running back Brian Hill‘s signing, the team added cornerback Greg Mabin and linebacker Justin March to the list of new additions. The Titans also waived cornerback Kareem Orr.

Mabin spent time on the Titans’ practice squad last season before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars. He appeared in five games and made 21 tackles. He’s played 34 overall games and spent time with the Buccaneers, Bills, 49ers, and Bengals in addition to the two AFC South clubs.

March played 51 games for the Cowboys as a special teams regular over the last five years. He’s also played for the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Seahawks and has 45 tackles in 59 career games.

Orr had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games for the Titans over the last two seasons.